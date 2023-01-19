Classes suspended in Carmen, Cebu on Jan. 23 to give students time to rest after Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To give the students participating in the 50th Sinulog sa Carmen celebration on Sunday, January 22, 2023, a day to rest, classes in all levels in Carmen, Cebu, will be suspended on Monday, January 23.

Carmen Mayor Carlo Villamor signed his Executive Order no. 3, series of 2023, to formalize the suspension.

A signed copy of his EO was posted in Carmen Cebu Executive FB page.

His EO covers both the public and private schools in the town.

“Whereas, numerous students will participate in the Sinulog Ritual Dance Showdown; whereas, it is fitting to give students a day to rest after an exhausting day of celebrating Sinulog sa Carmen,” reads a portion of the EO.

