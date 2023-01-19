2 vehicular accidents in Manipis road injures 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines—In a span of just three hours, two vehicular accidents occurred along Manipis Road in Talisay City on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

At least three individuals sustained minor injuries, according to authorities.

The first accident happened around 10 a.m., wherein a sports utility vehicle (SUV) overturned after its driver lost control.

The driver, identified as Jay Veen Magdadaro of Toledo City, apparently lost control of his vehicle while driving down a curved area of the Manipis Road in Sitio Bamboo, Brgy. Camp 4, said Jonathan Tumulak, head of the City of Talisay – Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA).

Tumulak said Magdadaro only sustained minor injuries on his elbow and was not rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

Approximately three hours later, another vehicle figured in an accident in Manipis Road in Sitio Bamboo, barely a few meters away from where Magdadaro’s SUV overturned.

Around 1 p.m., a pickup truck fell into a nearby ravine after its driver also lost control of his vehicle.

Like the previous accident, the pickup truck driven by a certain Reiliza Abellana, was traversing downhill. She lost control of her vehicle when trying to get around a curved portion of the road.

According to Patrolman Alexis Vincent Gainsan of the Talisay Police Station, Abellana’s pickup truck skidded a bit after losing control, and as a result, slipped off the road before crashing onto a tree that stopped its fall.

Fortunately, Abellana and her passenger, identified as Ronila Omandac, only sustained minor wounds.

Gainsan said the two women opted to sign a waiver that allowed them to go home immediately instead of the hospital.

