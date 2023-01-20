Fr. Zerda on ‘Hubo’ mass: ‘Manggihatagon ang Ginoo’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “God is gracious. Manggihatagon ang Ginoo.”

This was the message from Rev. Fr. Nelson G. Zerda, OSA sent to the thousands of devotees who attended the solemn mass and Rite of “Hubo,” on Friday dawn, January 20, 2023.

In his homily, Zerda emphasized to the faithful the theme of the rite of “Hubo,” which is God’s generosity to the people.

“Ang tema sa kasaulogan sa Hubo, naghsigot primarily sa kamanggihatagon sa Ginoo. Gihubo sa Ginoo ang kahimayaan sa iyang pagka Ginoo ug nahimong tawo, nakig-uban kanato,” he said.

“God is gracious. Manggihatagon ang Ginoo. Mao kini ang kahulogan sa ngalang Juan, ang propeta nga nag-andam sa pag-abot sa Ginoo sa kalibutan. Ang propeta nga nag-andam sa pag-abot sa Ginoo sa atong mga kasing-kasing,” he added.

The Rite of “Hubo” marked the end of the 458th Fiesta Señor celebration. This year’s feast of the Holy Child also marked the return of in-person celebration after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zerda, the rector of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño (the house of the replica and the original image of the Sto. Niño), led the Rite of “Hubo” which started at 4 a.m. on Friday. He was assisted by other Augustinian friars.

The Rite of “Hubo” started with the removal of the Holy Child’s crown, followed by the scepter, orb, cape, pechera, band and tunic.

Hubo, which literally translates to “undress” in Cebuano, refers to the ritual bathing and undressing of the replica of the Holy Child before it is clothed in simpler garments.

