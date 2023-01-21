Hop into the Year of the Water Rabbit at BE Resorts

The beginning of a new lunar year is about to unfold in a few days. And traditions that have been passed on from generation to generation will always be part of the celebration, such as performing the dragon dance and preparing different kinds of food with significant meanings.

The year of the Water Rabbit symbolizes longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese. What better way to start the new lunar year than making the most of the festivities with family and friends over hearty meals that make the celebration even more special?

It will be a grand celebration in welcoming the year of the Water Rabbit at BE Grand Resort Bohol and BE Resort Mactan, as these luxury properties offer a special-rate Dinner Buffet.

Feast in prosperity at BE Resort Mactan

Face the Year of the Water Rabbit with a brand new perspective, and of course, a full tummy. Never miss the chance to treat yourself, friends, and family to a mouthwatering feast of good food at BE Resort Mactan’s SALT Restaurant on January 21, 2023.

Starting 6 PM until 10 PM, in-house guests can avail themselves of the special-rate Chinese New Year Dinner Buffet for only Php 1,288 per person. Children 5 to 12 years old and 0 to 4 years can avail of passes worth Php 644 and for free, respectively.

On the other hand, walk-in goers can indulge in the banquet per person for only Php 1,488. For kids 5 to 12 years old and 0 to 4 years old, access is worth Php 744 and for free per person.

Book now and enjoy the iconic Lion Dance performance at BE Resort Mactan’s Lobby. Guests can also use the Chinese Photowall Backdrop and access Movie Night, starting at 6 PM.

A grand celebration at BE Grand Resort Bohol

Emerge yourself into the new year full of positive energy and sufficing gastronomic adventure at BE Grand Resort Bohol with its all-time enticing Special Dinner Buffet at The Food Hall.

For as low as Php 1,888 per person, in-house guests can witness an outstanding Lion Dance performance on January 21, 2023, starting 6 PM to 10 PM. Walk-in goers’ rate is Php 2,488 per person. Children 5 to 12 years old can get their passes for only Php 1,244 per person, while kids 0 to 4 years old are free.

The Food Hall is not only for BE Grand Resort’s guests. Other restaurant goers can also indulge in a variety of sumptuous meals from the well-loved eatery. Guests can also access the Chinese New Year Photo Wall and Movie Night to pair good food with memories, beginning at 6 PM.

For more information and details on the special offerings this coming Chinese New Year, check out BE Grand Resort Bohol and BE Resort Mactan at https://begrandbohol.com/ and https://beresortmactan.com/. Follow their pages on Facebook and other social media platforms as well.

Read more:

BE Resort Mactan: A Christmas Tradition of Hope, Opportunity, and Transformation

Be The Spark, Light The Way: BE Grand Resort Bohol celebrates Christmas