Project to help visitors to easily navigate Badian tourist spots launched

CONSOLACION, Cebu — It would soon be easier for tourists to visit and navigate destinations in southern Cebu, particularly in Badian town, as the Department of Tourism (DOT) in partnership with the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) and officials of the town launched the “Wayfinder Signage Project” on Jan. 20.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco said Badian was chosen for the project in Cebu as it was a premier destination for outdoor sports activities in the province.

She was referring to canyoneering and even visiting Osmeña Peak.

“Badian has taken much pride not only to Cebu but also to the rest of the Philippines for being known worldwide as one of the premier destinations for outdoor, sports marine activities,” Frasco said in her message during the project launch that was held at the Badian covered court on Friday.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who was also present during the event, said the implementation of the “Wayfinder” project here is an added boost to the recovery of the local tourism industry.

In her speech, the Governor recalled how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the lives, especially of tourism sector workers in Badian.

“They had nothing. No income, they would fish in order to get some kilos to sell in the market so that they could buy rice. That was the reality here. While those with their air-conditioned offices were crafting highfalutin policies about lockdowns and restrictions and tests; they did not see how people were suffering,” she said.

The Wayfinder project in Badian is the first of its program to be implemented in the vicinity of Visayas and Mindanao

Earl Vincent Endab, Badian town’s Tourism and Information Officer said the Wayfinder project would involve the installation of signs in tourism destination in their third class town located approximately 98 kilometres southwest of Cebu City.

Endab said the project aimed to inform and promote top tourist destinations that could be found in the municipality.

“These are actual signages na iinstall nato,” Endab added.

(These are actual signages that we will install.)

Back in 2020, Badian suffered damage to their tourism industry brought by the lockdown and which was made worse by Typhoon Odette on December of 2021. | Jessa Ngujo

