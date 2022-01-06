Damage in Cebu province’s tourism industry: P112 million and counting

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Most tourist establishments and popular spots in Cebu province remained closed, three weeks after Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) battered the island province.

And as of January 3, 2022, the Provincial Tourism Office already pegged the damage at P112.04 million, majority of which pertains to infrastructure.

Provincial Tourism Officer Marti Ybañez said they are still expecting the figures to increase as they continue to receive reports of damage assessment from affected players.

“It is still partial as our assessment is still ongoing. Some of the resorts have not yet given a report. Others are still assessing their damage,” Ybañez told reporters in an interview.

A similar report from the Provincial Tourism Office showed that as of January, a total of 212 properties, activities, destinations, and even heritage sites in central and southern Cebu incurred significant damages due to Odette.

These included the famous Kawasan Falls in Badian, diving spots in Moalboal, and Bojo River and Hermit’s Cove in Aloguinsan.

In southeast Cebu, whale shark watching is suspended until further notice as the typhoon also destroyed fisherfolks’ boats.

The Capitol is currently negotiating with state-owned banks, Landbank, Development Bank of the Philippines, and Veterans Banks, to help affected operators avail themselves of ‘soft loans’ to finance their recovery and rebuilding initiatives.

Typhoon Odette lashed central and southern Cebu last December 16, 2021. It was a double-whammy for the province’s tourism industry, which is still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cebu remains under a state of calamity as it focuses all efforts on rebuilding the province.

