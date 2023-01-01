Marcos Jr. rings in New Year with unity call: ‘Bayanihan’ will keep us going

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday urged Filipinos to “embody the true meaning of solidarity” in 2023 as he stressed that the spirit of “bayanihan” will keep the nation going amid all challenges.

In his New Year message, Marcos said he “[joins] the entire Filipino nation with hope and optimism in welcoming the New Year.”

“As we reflect on the events that transpired in the previous year, I hope that we will draw strength and inspiration from what truly binds us together–our genuine love for our fellow Filipinos and country,” he said.

Marcos pointed out that “this is the essence of our call for unity and the impetus for our continued invitation to work together for the realization of our shared aspirations as a people.”

“It is in this understanding that we need, now more than ever, to embody the true meaning of solidarity. The innate bayanihan spirit in all of us is what will keep us going amidst all the adversities that will continue to test our fortitude as a nation,” he said.

Marcos then called on the public to “move full-steam ahead towards our goal of giving a better life to every Filipino family.”

“I am confident that, by coming together, we can withstand and overcome all challenges and bring our nation to greater heights,” he added.

To mark the start of 2023, Marcos enjoined Filipinos to “remain steadfast and united as ever as we ask for the Almighty’s continued guidance in our journey toward a better, brighter and more prosperous future for our nation.”

Like Marcos, 95 percent of Filipinos are welcoming the New Year “with hope rather than fear,” according to the latest survey of Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The Office of the Press Secretary earlier said the President and the first family rang in the new year at the Malacañang Palace.

Marcos, together with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and members of his Philippine delegation, will be flying to Beijing on Jan. 3 for a scheduled state visit until Jan. 5.

