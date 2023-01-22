Carcar, Toledo big winners in Sinulog sa Carmen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carcar City makes it twice in a row.

This is after the Carcar City Division, Toledo City, and Tribu San Roque from Carmen emerged as the big winners in the 50th Sinulog sa Carmen which culminated on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Carcar City Division is the Grand Champion for the Ritual Showdown – Sinulog-based category for the 50th Sinulog sa Carmen. They received P2 million in cash prize. Carcar City also bagged the Best in Costume award.

To recall, Carcar City Division is also the Grand Champion of the Sinulog sa Kabataan during the Sinulog Festival 2023 in Cebu City in which they received P1 million as cash prize.

Toledo City, on the other hand, got the Grand Champion award in the Open Category – Free Interpretation. Like Carcar City, they received P2 million as cash prize.

For the Local Category, which pertains to contingents from the host town Carmen, Tribu San Roque was hailed as the Grand Champion.

A total of 22 contingents, including the 10 that backed out of the Sinulog Festival 2023 in Cebu City’s South Road Properties held last January 15, joined in what organizers described as the “grandest Sinulog sa Carmen.”

See full list of winners below.

Ritual Showdown

Sinulog-based, Open Category

Best in Musicality – Sinulog-based: Talisay City (P50,000)

Best in Costume – Sinulog-based: Carcar City Division (P50,000).

3rd Place: Mandaue City (P750,000)

2nd Place: Talisay City (P1 million)

1st Place /Grand Champion: Carcar City Division

Ritual Showdown

Free Interpretation, Open Category

3rd Place: Tribu Lumad Basakanon

2nd Place: Naga City

1st Place: Toledo City

Toledo City also bagged the special awards namely the Best in Costume and Best in Musicality.

The contingents that did not make it to the Top 3 will each receive P100,000 consolation prize.

Local Category

Best in Costume: Tribu San Roque

Best in Musicality: Tribu Luyanganon

Best in Street Dancing: Tribu San Roque

2nd Runner Up: Tribu Ipilacion

1st Runner Up: Tribu Luyanganon

Grand Champion: Tribu San Roque

