Cebu City Jail Male Dorm open to investigation

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The top official of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory is open to be investigated on the allegations that some of their personnel are allowing the entry of cellular phones in the facility.

A recently arrested suspected drug personality, who was released before from the same jail facility, alleged that jail personnel allowed the entry of cellular phones inside the facility for a price, which ranged from P50,000 to P60,000.

Entry of cellular phones in the jail facility is supposed to be strictly prohibited.

The drug personality, whose name is being withheld, further said that during the greyhound operations, some ‘big-time’ inmates will coordinate with these personnel in hiding their phones. For other detainees, they will just find space to hide their units.

“Ako [kung] big timer ko, muingon ko nga ‘sir, hiposa sa na sir ako lang bahala.’ Muana nga, ‘sige ako lang hipos ani.’ Daghan, mga karaan nga BJMP [personnel]… pila na ka tuig nagserbisyo diha, mga karaan kusog magpasud og ingun ana,” the alleged drug personality said.

However, he could not name any of these personnel.

Jail Officer (JO3) Blanche Bation, spokesperson of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory, said that Jail Superintendent Gregorio Acacio, the jail warden, is ‘very open’ to coordinate and cooperate with other law enforcement agencies for possible investigation.

Bation said that the jail warden said that if names will surface and that their involvement would be proven, they will surely file administrative cases against those involved. But for their part, they will have their own investigation through their intelligence and investigation unit, following due process.

Bation could not tell the severity of the sentence for now if one personnel would be proven to be taking part in this illegal act.

“Administrative case…depende sa severity sa pag evolve sa kaso… for this case, di ko ka comment kung for dismissal ba gyud ni siya,” she said.

Since she was assigned in the city jail in 2020, as per her knowledge, she did not know any personnel who was filed with an administrative case for involvement in this illegal activity. But they already heard rumors about this issue.

But even if these are still rumors, their intelligence and investigation unit had conducted validation regarding this matter, she said.

“Even unsa kagamay ang mga information, ilaha gyud na i investigate dayun. They always work on it,” she said.

“Ang iyahang [warden] stand ra gyud is conduct proper investigation…para ma cleanse pod ang linya sa city jail, sa personnel kung involved ba gyud ang isa namo or dili. To give fairness, ganahan siya og due process,” Bation added.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebu City Jail Warden looks into possible connivance between personnel and PDLs in entry of contrabands

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.