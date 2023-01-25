LOOK: Newlywed goes viral with their onion giveaways

CEBU, Philippines — Netizens could not help but gush over a newlywed’s unique and practical wedding giveaways.

Couples Jayson and Lorellei amazed their family and guests as they spiced up their wedding with onion giveaways.

“Family business po ng bride ‘yung sibuyas sa Ilocos po,” uploader and the wedding’s coordinator Aldrik Gohel told CDN Digital.

“Naisipan nila po sibuyas ang giveaways para sa mga bisita at ang daming natuwa sa idea nila kaya ayun po sold out lahat ng sibuyas,” he added.

The wedding was held in Tagaytay City on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The newlywed couple quickly made rounds on social media.

“The very basic turn into unique useful giveaways! Congrats to the idea newlyweds!” a netizen wrote in the comment section.

“Union of the two lovers who have onions… Good idea,” another witty comment from a netizen.

“Great idea. ❤️🙏🏽As usual, there are always 2 sides of a coin. There are those who can’t help but project their negativity. Stay cool folks, be yourselves and do not infect others. Good consolation, more than half of the world do not like the idea of ‘change’,” another pointed out while the others expressed their negativity in the comment section.

The price of onions in the country has been an issue because of its “out of control” rise. /rcg

