LCPO personnel test negative for illegal drugs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — No police personnel from Lapu-Lapu City tested positive for illegal drugs based on the result of the drug testing done on January 18, 2023.

This was confirmed by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of Lapu-Lapu Police Office (LCPO).

To recall, 88 personnel including Lim submitted themselves to the drug test last week that was conducted by the Regional Forensic Unit (RFU)-7.

“Pag follow-up nato sa forensic unit seven, nakita naman no nga wala, all are negative no,” Lim said.

However, in the separate drug test that was initiated by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office of Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), eight drug surrenderers that were enrolled in the Community-based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) turned out to be positive for using illegal drugs.

The drug test was conducted on January 19, 2023, at the Mactan Barangay Hall which was participated by 28 CBDRP candidates.

Earlier, Lim said that they are planning to convert drug surrenderers into anti-illegal drug advocates by enrolling them in the different programs and activities of the LCPO, such as sports competitions and livelihood training.

Due to this, Lim said that he will recommend to the city government to file legal charges against drug surrenderers who tested positive in the drug test.

“So we will refer this to the local government unit, para nako yung aksyon gyud para dili na sila mag-usab, file-lan gyud sila ug criminal,” he added. /rcg

