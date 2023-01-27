Food poisoning in Daanbantayan claims lives of two kids 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Two died while three were hospitalized due to alleged food poisoning in Barangay Tapilon, Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu.

This was confirmed by Tapilon Barangay Captain Mark Anthony “Mawi” Luche, who added that the victims were siblings.

Luche said those who died were aged 1 and 2. A 6-month-old, 4-year-old, and 5-year-old were also brought to the hospital due to diarrhea and vomiting.

Before they were brought to the Daanbantayan District Hospital, Luche said that the victims were eating crabs and sea shells for dinner on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

“Nanihapon daw na ang mga bata, basi sa pakisusi sa atong health (department). Nanihapon daw ang mga bata nangaon sila ug kasag, kinhason, then all of a sudden naglain daw ang lawas sa mga bata,” Luche said.

(Based on the investigation of our health department, the kids were eating dinner. They had crabs and sea shells and then all of a sudden, they didn’t feel well.)

The 2-year-old victim immediately died while the 1-year-old victim was declared dead on arrival in the hospital.

He said that the two died due to cardiac arrest and dehydration.

The parents of the victims, Luche said, were still working when the victims had their dinner. The kids were accompanied only by their two teenage half-siblings.

Currently, Luche said that the Department of Health (DOH) and the municipal health office are already investigating the incident.

He said that aside from the food that the victims ate, they are also taking some samples of the source of water in the area.

“Gi-sanitize na sa DOH ang palibot, unya gisusi ang tabay nga ilang tinubdan sa tubig kay usahay molargo raman gud ug inom ang mga bata didto,” he added.

(The Department of Health sanitized the area and they checked the well which supplies them water because sometimes, the kids drink directly from the well.)

Luche added that the three other victims are in stable condition.

