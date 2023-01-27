Biker on his way to work killed in Minglanilla road tragedy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A biker on his way to work was killed after he was hit by a bus while trying to cross a busy road in Minglanilla town on Friday morning.

Police Major Arieza Otida, chief of Minglanilla Police Station, identified the victim as Jinske Patalisa, of legal age, and a resident of Barangay Tungkop where the accident happened.

Patalisa was declared dead on arrival when he was rushed to the hospital.

The bus driver, Roel Jorolan, 43 of Barangay Mainit in Naga City, is currently being held at the Minglanilla Police Station for questioning.

The bus and the biker are both heading north on the busy highway when the accident happened.

Based on the video from the Minglanilla Command Center, Patalisa was riding his bicycle at the side of the road heading north.

However, when he reached Sitio Kray-as he decided to cross the road unmindful of the approaching bus which hit him from the side.

Police said the impact caused Patalisa to fall to the ground. He was supposed to be on his way to work at the time of the accident.

Otida said that crossing is not allowed on that portion of the highway.

“Dili gyud sya. Naa tay atoang area kung asa ta pwede maka (cross). Nikawat gyud to siya actually…mo counterflow unta siya unya gibosenahan na siya sa bus wala naminaw,” Otida said.

“In fact nilikay ang Ceres bus, nipadayon gihapon siya og labang,” she added.

Otida said that the family of the victim is willing to file a complaint against the bus driver. However, they are reportedly still considering the gravity of the liability following the circumstance.

Otida said that the bus driver was not overspeeding when he was traversing the area.

The bus driver was immediately arrested and will be facing complaints of Reckless Imprudence Resulting in homicide.

Following the accident, Otida reminds motorists to be disciplined enough to follow the basic traffic rules to avoid accidents like this from happening.

“Usahay kining mga motorista gali kulang pod sa disiplina. Kinahanglan gyud nga i refresh sa mga traffic rules. Sagad ani nila moabuso man pod gud, sagad ani nila gahig ulo,” she said. /rcg

