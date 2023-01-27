Philippine Scrabble Caravan-Cebu unfolds Saturday at UP Cebu campus

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for tomorrow’s Philippine Scrabble Caravan-Cebu Leg at the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu campus.

One of the organizers of the Cebu leg, Marilyn Abella, the head of the Cebu Scrabble Association (CSA) said that they’ve gathered around a hundred word wizards for the two-day competition.

Professional players competing in the event include Unified Scrabble Association of the Philippines (USAPI) president Geraldo Leopoldo Onate, Mohammad Suma, Odette Rio, Renante dela Cerna, Jowar Ayuno, Dart Eslao, Joel Toroy, Antonio Malonzo, Melvin Dalangin, Abdul Suma, Larry Serrano, and Lear Jet Dela Cruz.

In addition, 12 public and private schools and universities will also field their scrabble players who will be vying in the categories— the open division for 18 years old and above, and the youth division for 18-below.

These schools are Cebu Institute of Technology-University, University of San Jose-Recoletos, University of the Visayas, Paref Springdale, Abellana National School, Ramon Duterte Memorial National High School, Cebu City National Science High School, Adlaon Integrated School, Liloan National High School, Quiot Elementary School, City Central School, and the host, UP Cebu.

Abella added that they’re expecting more scrabble players to join as the registration is still going on as of this writing.

The event which serves as the second leg of the nationwide scrabble caravan is organized by USAPI and the CSA.

The top word wizards will represent the Philippines in the WESPA World Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States this year. /rcg

