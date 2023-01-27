Cebu Home and Builders Centre opens newest branch in Carcar 

Cebu Homes and Builders Centre (CHBC) officially opened its sixth branch in Cebu in Tangasan, Valladolid, Carcar City on January 21, 2023.

CHBC customers coming from the southern part of Cebu need not travel far to the city to access various kinds of hardware materials for home improvements or projects.

The other five CHBC branches in Cebu are in Banilad, Mactan, N. Bacalso, Consolacion, and Minglanilla.

On its opening day, Chief Executive Officer of CHBC Michael Co shared that to cater to the ‘Carcaranons, they had to consider many things before opening the sixth branch.

“Kami sa executive anhi sa Cebu Home and Builders and Cebu Oversea group, naapil na ning Agri-Aqua nga kahibaw mo nga dugay na kaayo diri sa Carcar. When we planned to open a store, it is [not] just about nga i-consider namo pila’y mahalin. Unsa’y viability nila. But more so, kung ma achieve ba namo ug mahimo namo ang vision-mission gyud that we step out sa company,” Co said in his speech.

He added that they always make sure that they are “able to bring world class quality material at reasonable price so that every Filipino can fulfil [their] dream of building a home based on solid foundation and word-class material.”

CHBC Carcar branch continues to offer door and wood products, electrical utilities, lighting fixtures and ceiling fans, floor and wall tiles, bathroom accessories, garden and outdoor products, paints, building materials, construction equipment, and many more from different brands.

There are also a variety of choices for paints. The Carcar branch’s paint section has two mixing stations if customers want to customize a color of their need: Island Paints and Boysen Paints. Paint-mixing remains free regardless of the amount, and it will be done using a machine instead of manual mixing to achieve the color their customers want.

They also continue to source out products from China and Europe. While CHBC offers various brands of products, they also have brands under them such as Cool for sanity, and Fino for the tiles, among others. Other tile products available include Luxe, Guocera, El Molino, and many more.





















For bathroom products, CHBC offers products from various brands such as Shark, CHBC’s own brand Cool, Aquamix, and Brad among the brands available. Meanwhile, for bathroom makeover, there are also bathtubs and lavatories available.

These are just a few of among the things that CHBC customers can look forward to when they visit the branch, especially when they are looking for products that can satisfy their DIY needs.

As a treat to their customers on their opening day, shoppers got to enjoy up to 70-percent discount on selected items. Meanwhile, customers can still enjoy 20-percent discount still on selected items until January 31, 2023, if they visit Carcar branch.

| Niña Mae Oliverio