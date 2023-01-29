EJ Obiena wins pole vault gold in France

MANILA, Philippines–Filipino pole vault star Ernest John Obiena picked up his first victory in the athletics indoor season by winning the Perche En Or in Roubaix, France on Sunday.

Obiena, ranked No. 3 in the world, hurdled 5.82 meters for the title with China Yao Jie placing second (5.75m) and Ethan Cormont winding up third in 5.65m at the meet that formed part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Challenger subgroup.

Obiena opened his indoor season with a silver medal in the International Springer Meeting in Cottbus, Germany last week.

The Tokyo Olympian cleared 5.77 meters, finishing second behind Sam Kendricks’ 5.82m of the United States during the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level meet.

Among the indoor meets where the 27-year-old Obiena could participate are the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland on Feb. 8 and the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Lievin, France on Feb. 15.

All of these tournaments have been calendared under the 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold, including the World Indoor Tour Madrid on Feb. 22.

