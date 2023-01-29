Cordova to ban single-use plastic and styrofoam food containers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Cordova will implement a ban on single-use plastic and styrofoam food containers starting next month.

This was confirmed by Municipal Councilor Lemuel Pogoy after they approved Ordinance No. 2022-83, which regulates the use of single-use plastic and styrofoam food containers.

Pogoy said that the move was done to minimize the impact and adverse effects of plastic pollution in the Municipality of Cordova.

“Whereas, plastic pollution is both an environmental and social justice issue since the ones who are most adversely affected, especially during heavy downpours, are those poor communities and settlements,” said ordinance, which was authored by Pogoy.

Under the ordinance, the use of single-use plastic and styrofoam food containers is prohibited on Wednesday and Saturday for all business establishments in packaging grocery products, food products, dry goods, and wet products.

During these days, establishments are encouraged to use packaging made of paper, rattan, net bags, or any reusable packaging/baskets or biodegradable packaging.

However, the use of single-use plastic is allowed only for the following purposes: small plastic used as packaging for sauce; plastic used as packaging for ice water and ice candy; and plastic cover cap that is used with soft drinks and floats.

Those who will violate the ordinance shall face a penalty of a fine worth ranging from P500 to P2,500; temporary suspension of business permit; indefinite closure of business establishment; and permanent revocation of business permit.

The penalty will also depend on the scale of the business.

Currently, Pogoy said that they were still drafting the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the ordinance, in coordination with the Municipal Solid Waste and Management Office.

