2-year plan on ban of single use disposable plastics passed in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has passed an ordinance that outlines the city’s plans for the eventual ban of nearly all single-use plastic materials here.

But the legislation, An Ordinance Prohibiting the Usage of Single-Use Disposable Materials in All Business Establishments, still needs the signature of the sitting mayor before this can be implemented.

When signed, the ordinance will prohibit the use of disposable plastic materials and other similar materials that are detrimental to the environment.

Said legislation will apply to all business establishments in the city including hotels, restaurants and fast-food chains.

“It is timely to prohibit the usage of single-use disposable materials to reduce the waste by-products as this is this is one of the prudent ways in protecting and promoting the right to a balance and healthful ecology of the City’s constituents,” said Councilor Eduardo Rama Jr., the main proponent of the ordinance.

Councilors Raymond Alvin Garcia and Eugenio Gabuya, Jr. are his co-authors.

Fines ranging from P1, 500 to P5, 000 and the possible cancellation of the business permit will be imposed on violators of the ordinance.

Single Use Plastic

The ban covers materials that are primarily made of plastics or other similar materials such as, but not limited to, plastic bags, straws or stirrers. This also covers secondary packaging materials or any disposable materials like styrofoam.

But the ban will not be abrupt. This will be implemented in phases in the next two years.

On the first year of its implementation, all business establishments including hotels, restaurants, fast food chains or similar establishments will already be asked to avoid the use of single-use disposable materials such as plastic bags, straws or stirrers.

The ban will already cover the use of styrofoam or other similar materials as a secondary packaging material for meals, snacks, or refreshment and the distribution of single-use disposable sachets or containers of soap, shampoo, shower gels, liquid soap, conditioners, or other similar items that are provided by hotels on the second year of its implementation.

Use Eco Bags

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) is tasked to ensure the implementation of the ordinance and initiate programs that will promote the use of environmentally friendly secondary packaging materials such as Eco Bags, Woven Bags or “Bayongs” among others.

CCENRO must also provide means on how to recycle wastes coming from the use of single-use disposable materials.

Prior to the passage of this ordinance, a ban on single-use plastic is already being implemented in the city at least three times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Under the new legislation, ban will already be implemented weeklong.

