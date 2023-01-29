Jessy Mendiola reveals face of baby Isabella Rose who bears resemblance to grandma Vilma Santos

Jessy Mendiola on Sunday finally revealed to the public the face of her baby daughter with husband Luis Manzano, a month after she was born.

Mendiola marked baby Isabella Rose’s first month by sharing photos of her face on her personal Instagram account. In the picture, the baby has her lips pursed, with gentle eyes that made her appear to have a striking resemblance to grandmother Vilma Santos.

Hello world, meet Isabella Rose Tawile Manzano. [rose emoji] Happy 1 month, our little Rosie,” she said in the caption.

Manzano expressed his love for Mendiola and daughter in the comments.

“We love you Mama,” he wrote.

Fellow celebrities, including Elisse Joson, Carla Abellana, Solenn Heussaff, Sofia Andres, Alex Gonzaga, Crisha Uy, and Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla congratulated the couple on baby Isabella Rose’s recent milestone.

Mendiola recently asked for patience from netizens who were clamoring to see her baby daughter’s face on social media. In a previous post, she responded to one commenter saying, “We just want to enjoy our little world with our baby. Soon, let us savor the moment muna (for now).”

The celebrity couple, who wed in April 2021, welcomed their first child just a few weeks shy of 2023.

