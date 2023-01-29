Paolo Contis on how his past relationships ended: ‘I knew I was wrong’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Paolo Contis has become the talk in showbiz when the news has broken out about his separation with long-time partner, LJ Reyes last 2021.

Some believed that this is already a pattern of behavior that sticks to his reputation because he is also divorced from his ex-wife, Lian Paz, with whom he has two children.

On his recent interview with Tv host Boy Abunda, Paolo Contis talks blandly about this ‘reputation’ as seen by public on the notion of ‘getting into a relationship then leaving’.

“Pagpumapasok ka naman sa relasyon hindi yun yung plano mo…Everytime nasa relationship ako, I really love the person…sobrang bigay todo naman talaga ako magmahal,” he said.

(If you go into a relationship that is not your plan…Everytime that I’m in a relationship, I really love the person…when I love a person, I really give my all.)

“[But] basically lahat naman na pwedeng gawin para esave ang relasyon, ginagawa ko yun, kaya lang ang alam lang ng tao is pagnatapos na,” he addded.

([But] basically, all that needs to be done to save the relationship, I did that, but, unfortunately, what the people know about it is when the relationship is over with.)

It can be recalled that after the confirmation of their split with LJ Reyes, He has posted an apology message on one of his social media accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paolo Contis (@paolo_contis)

Additionally, he said that there is no other person to be blamed, claiming that it should solely be unto him.

Paolo admitted he lacked the maturity to manage the circumstances he faced in the past, but he is now learning to accept responsibility for his errors.

“I would like to think that I’m a good person na minsan gumagawa ng mali. Kaya ako nag sorry…I posted an apology because I kn[e]w I was wrong…wala namang rason ako dun sa sinabi ko…I don’t want to justify my mistakes,” Contis explained.

“Parang ang tanda ko na para magkamali ng ganito…So I’m fixing it, I’m fixing it.” he added.

(I am so old to commit these kind of mistakes…So I’m fixing it, I’m fixing it.)

