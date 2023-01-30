Investigations continue for cop who died in alleged accidental firing of gun

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Investigations continue to find out the real reason why a cop assigned in Talisay City, Cebu died in an alleged accidental firing involving his service firearm.

Police in Carcar City identified the victim as Patrolman Efren Villarias Delos Reyes Jr.

He was assigned at the Talisay City Police Station, said Carcar City Police chief, Lt. Col. Ardioleto Cabagnot.

Authorities in Carcar City received the alarm around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, from the Cebu Provincial Hospital in the same city, informing them that one of their patients happened to be a cop.

The cop, later identified as Delos Reyes, sustained a gunshot wound on his stomach, Cabagnot said.

However, Delos Reyes succumbed to his wounds a few hours after.

Initial investigations by Carcar City police showed that the tragedy occurred in Delos Reyes’ residence in Sitio Lagang, Barangay Bolinawan close to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim’s wife, Jocelyn, told investigators that they were all inside the house when they heard the sound of a gun being fired.

According to Jocelyn, she was in the living room while her husband was in the guest room. She rushed to her husband’s aide after hearing the burst of gunfire in the guest room and sent him to the hospital.

Cabagnot said they recovered Delos Reyes’ service firearm, a 9 mm pistol. He added that investigations continue to determine any other possibilities behind the tragedy.

RELATED STORIES

Girl accidentally shot in chest by neighbor

PRO-7 chief to cops: Be diligent in handling firearms

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.