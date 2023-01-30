7-minute fire burns down house, P27,000 worth of property; damages another in Lahug

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least P27,000 in personal belongings went up in smoke when a fire hit a residential area here on Monday morning, January 30.

A total of 36 firetrucks responded to the fire that erupted in Sitio Kamagong, Barangay Lahug in Cebu City around 9:10 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters from the Cebu City Fire Station arrived at the area at 9:12 a.m. and immediately raised it to first alarm due to the density of houses as well as the presence of light materials.

Fortunately, they were able to put the flames under control just a few minutes later. By 9:22 a.m. or approximately 10 minutes after they arrived, firefighters declared a fire out.

No one was reported hurt.

According to initial findings by fire investigators, the fire started at the house owned by a certain Filsa Abaquita.

Abaquita’s house was totally burned down. The flames also damaged a nearby house.

All five occupants of the razed house, including its caretaker identified as Renelyn Cabaral, managed to flee for their safety.

Fire investigators said they are still determining the cause of the fire.

