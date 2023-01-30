Romualdez’s office confirms Vinny Marcos an ‘intern’ for House Speaker

MANILA, Philippines — William Vincent “Vinny” Marcos, son of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is currently an intern for House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, the latter’s office confirmed on Monday.

Romualdez’s office released a statement confirming rumors that the Chief Executive’s youngest son has been working for the Speaker’s office.

The younger Marcos has been an intern since last January 23.

“Mr. William Vincent ‘Vinny’ A. Marcos had been working as an intern at the office of Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez since Monday last week,” Romualdez’ office said.

“Mr. Vinny Marcos, President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.’s youngest son, will undergo training in the legislative processes,” it added.

Romualdez is the first cousin of President Marcos on the maternal side.

According to the Speaker’s office, Vinny will undergo the same training as his eldest brother, Senior Deputy Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos.

It could be remembered that before running for office, Sandro worked for the office of Romualdez in the 18th Congress, when the latter was working as Majority Floor Leader.

“He will be mentored on the daily grind at the House of Representatives, including the role and interaction of various committees and departments on the legislative processes, as well as strategies to help expedite the passage of vital bills and other measures for the benefit of the Filipino people,” Romualdez’s office said.

“Speaker Romualdez is expected to supervise and oversee his training, as the Speaker had done for Mr. Vinny’s eldest brother, House Senior Deputy Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos,” it added.

