CESET apprehends more than 150 individuals for smoking in public this month.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 157 individuals were apprehended in Cebu City for smoking in public places, from Jan. 1 to Jan. 29, 2023.

Grace Luardo, Cebu City Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team (CESET) head, told CDN Digital on Monday, Jan. 30, that most of those apprehended were those smoking on sidewalks, and in eateries and stores.

The number of violators issued with citation tickets this month is also more than the recorded violators in December 2022, which was 144.

Luardo attributed the increase to the activities in January, such as the Sinulog 2023 celebration that gathered pilgrims and visitors from in and out of the country.

CESET head on smoking

“Dili lang makabuslot sa bulsa kon dili daku nga makadaut sa atong health. It can cause harmful effects g’yod, long-term negative (effects) on the body, apil na ana ang heart disease, cancer, ug uban pa,” she said.

(It cannot only put a hole in your pocket but it can also hurt your health. It can really cause harmful effects, long-term negative (effects) on the body, that includes heart disease, cancer, and others.)

“It (smoking) reduces quality of life. Mao ng ato g’yod likayan kon mahimo lang. Makasave pa ta sa kwarta. May na lang makapalit og bugas ug sud-an para sa pamilya,” the CESET head added.

(It (smoking) reduces quality of life. That is why we really should avoid it if we can. We can save on money. We can also then buy rice and viand for our family.)

Ordinance No. 2241

Smoking in public places is prohibited in Cebu City through its Ordinance No. 2241.

Violators risk facing a penalty of P2,000, without community service.

Luardo said those caught have seven working days to pay the imposed fine.

“Kon dili nila aksyonan, ato dayon file-lan og kaso. Ang atong CCENRO (Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office) legal action team mao nay molihok ana,” she said.

(If not, then we’ll take action, we will then file a case. The CCENRO (Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office) legal action team will be the one to do that.)

