DSWD-7 delivers P1M worth of assistance to 193 fire-stricken families in Ibo and Babag

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) delivered a total of P1,031,687.50 worth of assistance to fire-stricken families in barangays Ibo and Babag in Lapu-Lapu City last Jan. 16 and Jan. 18, 2023.

The agency distributed family food packs, clothing, hygiene and kitchen, sleeping kits, and laminated sacs to each of the 167 affected families in Sitio Commonwealth, Barangay Ibo, which amounted to P891,135.50, the agency said in a statement.

Affected families in Ibo temporarily take shelter at the Ibo Gymnasium.

Moreover, 26 affected families of the fire that hit Purok Super Sunlight in Barangay Babag received family food packs, hygiene kits, and kitchen kits, amounting to a total of P134,552.

The families are currently occupying Babag Gymnasium as temporary shelters, according to the agency.

The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Lapu-Lapu City also provided hot meals, bottled water, modular tents with insulation foams, beds, “portalets” or portable toilets, and non-food items, including hygiene kits, food packs, and medical assistance, while various agencies such as the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Philippine Air Force, the City Investigation and Detection Group, the Philippine Red Cross, and a non-government organization also extended help.

The DSWD-7 City Action Team in Lapu-Lapu City also assisted in managing both evacuation camps, monitoring the living conditions of the internally displaced families, and gathering data for submission to the Disaster Response Management Division for the Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) Report.

The DROMIC Report reflects data on monitored incidents and may serve as basis for the augmentation of support and delivery of relief items to disaster-affected areas by various sectors such as the national government, local and international organizations, and private institutions. with PR

