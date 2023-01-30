Vehicular accident in San Fernando, Cebu claims man’s life

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Instead of taking their exams, two students from Balud National High School in San Fernando, southern Cebu landed in the hospital after figuring in a vehicular accident on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Police from San Fernando confirmed that a road collision involving a motorcycle and a truck carrying chicken happened along the highway in Brgy. South Poblacion at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. They also confirmed that it claimed the life of the motorcycle driver, Bryan Solayao.

According to police, Solayao was driving his motorcycle on the way to Brgy. Balud to drop off his two nephews, identified as AE Jay Solayao and Alvin Ray Solayao, at the Balud National High School.

The two students are now confined in a hospital after sustaining multiple injuries due to the accident.

Findings from the police showed that Solayao overtook a vehicle along a blind curve and slightly encroached the opposite lane.

As Solayao’s motorcycle entered the other lane, it got hit by an oncoming truck. The truck, driven by a certain Rene Ceniza, also slightly counterflowed to avoid parked vehicles along the highway, police said.

Investigators added that Solayao, a resident of Sitio Sampaguita, Brgy. Tinubdan, also in San Fernando, was driving a motorcycle without a license plate, and he had no driver’s license.

San Fernando is a second-class municipality located 40 kilometers south of Cebu City.

