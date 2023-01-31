Soil movement in Barili threatens at least 30 households

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Continuous soil movement in a mountain barangay in Barili town, southwestern Cebu has placed at least 30 households in danger.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) confirmed that they had detected soil movement in portions of Brgy. Maigang.

PDRRMO said they first discovered about the movement there last January 12, 2023 and believed that non-stop rains have loosened the soil there.

Based on the photos the risk assessment team of the PDRRMO provided to members of the media on Tuesday, January 31, large cracks have started to appear on the surface level.

Some of these cracks have also damaged several infrastructures, including barangay roads, making them impassable for vehicles.

As of Monday, January 30, the PDRRMO said the ground in Brgy. Maigang continued to move.

They alerted residents in the affected area not to be complacent, and that they should relocate to safer areas, especially during night.

PDRRMO added that at least 12 families there have decided to evacuate while others decided to seek temporary residences in their relatives and friends.

In the meantime, the province’s disaster and rescue team have sent their findings to the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), which in turn will submit it to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) for further action.

Barili is a second-class municipality located approximately 55 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

