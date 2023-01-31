Kim Chiu receives first award as TV host: ‘First award as a host and I’m over the moon’

CEBU, Philippines — TV host/actress Kim Chiu is ‘over the moon’ as she received her first award as a television host.

The Cebuana actress bagged the Best Female TV Host at the 35th PMPC Star Awards for Television for her hosting stint in ABS-CBN’s noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

On Instagram, she shared some snaps of herself beaming with joy while holding her award.

In her post, she mentioned how she became resilient from bashing and criticism.

“From guest co-host to regular host, from face shield to no face shield. From bashing to brushing it off and using it as constructive criticism, I used those words not to put me down but used them as a weapon to do better in what I am doing,” she wrote.

She admitted that hosting was “not her strength” but developed her skills through a series of workshops.

“Hosting is not my strength with my voice; years ago, when I started showbiz, Mr. M pushed me to attend series of workshops in voice modulation. Diko gets before but now nahilot naman ng konte.😅 thank you po. Never have I thought na makakapag host ako.”

The Cebuana extended her gratitude to ABS-CBN, Star Magic, and to her ”It’s Showtime” family, and fans for their undying support.

“For not giving up on me and for all the trust na binibigay nila sa akin. Every day is a learning experience, and every day is endless opportunities and chances.”

“First award as a host and Im over the moon.🙏🏻 Lubos po akong nag papasalamat. Sa lahat ng nakikitawa sa jokes ko thank you po, sa mga di naman, ill do better and shmpre [syempre] sa mga co-host ko SALAMAT sa laging pag alalay at pag gabay sa akin,” she added.

Congrats, Kimmy!

