BTS’ Jin gets vacation reward after taking first place at a military talent show

Kim Seok-jin, also known as BTS’ Jin, has reportedly received a vacation prize after winning first place at a military talent show.

A post in an online community said that Jin taught dance steps to his teammates which led them to winning first place at a military talent show in celebration of Seollal or Korean Lunar New Year, per a report from Korean media outlet MoneyS.

Apart from Jin, his teammates also received a “one day of reward vacation” at the competition.

Seollal is described as a traditional holiday that commemorates the first day of the lunar calendar. It is said to be one of the most important holidays among Koreans, where they hold ritual worship events, wear hanbok or traditional clothing, play games, and children receive money from elders.

Jin is the first BTS member to enlist in the military in December 2022. As a gift for fans, he posted selfies on fan platform Weverse in the military earlier this month, where he assured them that he’s “doing well.”

He debuted as the visual and vocalist of BTS in June 2013.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: BTS ARMYs converge at boot camp to bid Jin goodbye for now

BTS to take hiatus as a group: ‘We’re trying to find our identity’