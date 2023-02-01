Hospitals in Cebu province given 60 days to ‘shape up’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Shape up or ship out.

This was the instructions Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia relayed to officials of province-ran hospitals after the Capitol released the results of their three-month evaluation last Tuesday, January 31.

All four provincial and 12 district hospitals here managed to gain a satisfactory rating. However, some scored lower than the rest.

The Provincial Hospitals in Carcar City, Balamban, and the Ricardo Maningo Memorial Hospital in Camotes Island, a district hospital, were given an excellent rating after evaluators, led by Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, the Capitol’s consultant for public health, gave these a perfect score of 5.

Some of the best practices they commended included dietary provisions, hygiene practices, infection control measures, maximizing their equipment and healthcare workers, and how they address long queues of patients, to name a few.

Other hospitals, however, were told to “shape up or ship out” after health experts and officials found various lapses during their inspections, some of which remained unaddressed.

Garcia provided them with 60 days to implement the suggestions made by the evaluators.

“I have given them 60 days to address the concerns, to follow them. By the end of 60 days, we will schedule another round of inspection by the team,” said Garcia.

It can be recalled that the provincial government started to do an evaluation in all of its hospitals to determine which areas needed improvement.

Loreche, in a separate interview with reporters, said the three-month evaluation began last September 2022.

Among the criteria they included in their assessment were the hospital’s infrastructure, leadership and management, client satisfaction, and economics, to name a few, said Loreche.

“It’s really more on operations,” said Loreche.

She added that during the three-month assessment, the team of evaluators made multiple visits, including unplanned or surprise ones.

All Hospitals Needed Improvement

On the other hand, while some hospitals fared better than others in the evaluation, Loreche said, they too must adopt some improvements.

“Although we gave them a perfect score, that’s on leadership and management. There are things man gud that are beyond their control,” said Loreche.

