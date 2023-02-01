Gealon wants OSCC to improve security following escape of 17 juveniles

By: Jessa Ngojo | CDN Intern February 01,2023 - 04:19 PM

Cebu City Council Secretary Charisse Piramide with Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon during the council’s regular session on February 1, 2023.   | CDN Digital photo Jessa Ngojo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon has called the attention of the administrator and personnel of the Operation Second Chance Center (OSCC) in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, after 17 minors escaped from the facility last Jan. 11, 2023.

The councilor formalized his concern in a resolution he filed and consequently approved by the city council during its regular session on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Gealon, in his resolution, wants the OSCC to strengthen and strictly implement security measures around the facility after the January 11 escape incident.

“It is the duty of every local government unit to maintain peace and order and preserve the comfort and convenience of its constituents,” reads a portion of his resolution.

“There is a need to strengthen the security measures implemented at the Operation Second Chance Center to avoid the repeated escape of CICLs,” it added.

Eight of the 17 CICLs who escaped were already found last Jan. 12, while the search for the remaining nine continues to this day.

Consequently, this is not the only occurrence where juveniles have escaped the OSSC center.

In two separate instances in 2019 and 2020, a total of 26 escapees have been recorded for running away from the juvenile center.  | USJ-R Intern Jessa Ngojo

ALSO READ: 

17 juveniles escape from Cebu City facility 

‘Drug dealer’, who made a daring escape during Talisay buy-bust, surrenders

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu‬, Cebu City, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Councilor Rey Gealon, Operation Second Chance Center, OSCC
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.