Gealon wants OSCC to improve security following escape of 17 juveniles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon has called the attention of the administrator and personnel of the Operation Second Chance Center (OSCC) in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, after 17 minors escaped from the facility last Jan. 11, 2023.

The councilor formalized his concern in a resolution he filed and consequently approved by the city council during its regular session on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Gealon, in his resolution, wants the OSCC to strengthen and strictly implement security measures around the facility after the January 11 escape incident.

“It is the duty of every local government unit to maintain peace and order and preserve the comfort and convenience of its constituents,” reads a portion of his resolution.

“There is a need to strengthen the security measures implemented at the Operation Second Chance Center to avoid the repeated escape of CICLs,” it added.

Eight of the 17 CICLs who escaped were already found last Jan. 12, while the search for the remaining nine continues to this day.

Consequently, this is not the only occurrence where juveniles have escaped the OSSC center.

In two separate instances in 2019 and 2020, a total of 26 escapees have been recorded for running away from the juvenile center. | USJ-R Intern Jessa Ngojo

