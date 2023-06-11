SWU nursing graduate is Cebu’s lone topnotcher in May 2023 Nursing Licensure Exams

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A nursing graduate of Southwestern University is the lone topnotcher for Cebu in the May 2023 Philippine Nursing Licensure Examinations.

Nathaniel Dean Gador Arcipe garnered a score of 89.60, which is enough to be ranked 10th in the NLE.

Gador was one of 12 exam takers who are in the 10th place of the Nursing Licensure Exams.

Cristin Bagang Pangan of the University of the Philippines-Manila took the No. 1 spot garnering a score of 91.60 in the exams.

Mary Edrianne Codilla Sobretodo of the Father Saturnino Urios University is in second place with a score of 91.40.

Sixty seven exam takers made it into the top 10 with 19 of them tied at No. 8 and 12 of them at No. 10 among others.

The Professional Regulation Commission which released the NLE results for May 2023 on June 10 said that 10,764 passed the exams out of the 14,364 exam takers.

The NLE was given by the Board of Nursing in 16 areas including NCR, Davao and Cebu.

