Samsung kick-starts a new era in Galaxy innovation with newest Galaxy S23 Series

With quality innovation as the goal, Samsung continues to move with the times as improvements are made with every product release. The best-selling smartphone brand aims to raise the bar and set new standards for the ultimate premium mobile experience.

The year has just started and Samsung already has a surprise for the whole world to enjoy.

During the simultaneous Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Viewing Party on February 2, 2023, Thursday, Samsung officially introduced to the world its newest flagship phone, the Galaxy S23 series at Aerophone’s Samsung Experience Store, SM Seaside City Cebu.

The event was attended by Samsung representatives together with Samsung Channel Manager Aileen Caputol, Aerophone’s chief marketing officer Mikee Morado, beauty queen and content creator Michelle Ylagan, sales managers, and dealer front liners.

A new era in Galaxy innovation

With the promise of a better and epic smartphone experience, the brand released its newest Galaxy innovation.

Just like last year’s line, the Galaxy S23 series consists of three models: the standard S23, the slightly bigger S23+, and the top-notch S23 Ultra. While all three have been upgraded in numerous aspects, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is introduced to the public as a smartphone in a new category of its own.

The most notable change in the new phone is the inclusion of Samsung’s new 200-megapixel wide camera sensor, almost double to that of the sensor in the S22. This feature enables users to shoot in ultra-high resolution with rich details.

The Samsung S23 is now available for preorder, to be claimed as early as February 17, 2023. Preorder via https://www.aerophone.com.ph/samsung_s23 or call 09190776438.

The S23 series has the most advanced camera among all Galaxy devices. It has a 12-megapixel front camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It also includes a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 10x zoom, and lastly, a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

With the S23 Ultra, shooting at night is made easier with features for enhanced Nightography. Users can now take night selfies, night videos, and stable night videos with ease.

Other changes in the new line are the improvement of image stabilization and the expansion of the RAW camera mode.

The S23’s power has also significantly improved compared to the last release. The S23 contains the most powerful chipset ever in Galaxy history.

The new line is powered by Qualcomm’s exclusive flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This, along with the real-time ray tracing and vapor cooling chamber, ensures users a faster and smoother gaming performance.

While the S23 Ultra packs 12GB of RAM, the other two models ship with 8GB of RAM with cap storage at 512GB for the S23+ and 256GB for the standard S23.

The S23 has a battery capacity of 3,900mAh, the S23+ has 4,700mAh, while the S23 Ultra has 5,000mAh.

This new release is not only functional but also stylish as it comes in a sleek modern design. The new smartphone comes in four colors: phantom black, cream, green, and lavender.

Meanwhile, the new display is dominated by saturated colors and dark blacks. And with the addition of the vision booster, it would be easier for users to view their screens in broad daylight.

Buyers can now pre-order the Galaxy S23 series to avail of the promo offering free memory upgrades, discounts, and even more freebies with the purchase of any of these new smartphones. The promo runs until February 23, 2023.

Head over to Samsung Experience Store today or follow Aerophone for more updates. | Emmariel Ares and Jonathan Kevin Lim