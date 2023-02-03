Catmon raid: Barangay captain, 3 others nabbed for illegal cockfighting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A barangay captain and three other men are detained at the Catmon Police Station detention cell after they were caught engaging in illegal cockfighting in Sitio Ylaya, Barangay Panalipan, Catmon town in northern Cebu.

Police Major Nazarino Emia, chief of the provincial unit of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7), identified the arrested village chief as Marlon Rule, 47, a resident of Barangay Panalipan in Catmon.

Rule, who is the barangay captain of Panalipan, and three other men were arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

The three others were Steven Olingay, 37, a resident of Barangay Panangatan, Sogod town; Dennis Cabahug, 42, of Barangay Bawo in Sogod town; and Francis Geonzon, 38, of Barangay Flores in Catmon.

According to Emia, the operation was made after they received several reports about Rule’s alleged operation of illegal cockfighting in the area.

He also said that there were several people in the area when the operation went down, but they only managed to catch the three other suspects aside from Rule.

Emia said that Olingay allegedly served as the referee or masiador of this illegal activity while the two other men, Cabahug and Geonzon were the alleged bettors.

Aside from that, they also recovered P7,950 cash, which they believed to be proceeds of the illegal gambling, and two fighting cocks.

Catmon town is a fourth class municipality of Cebu Province situated at least 57.1 kilometers north of Cebu City.

/dbs

