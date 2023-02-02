Naga cops probe death of dogs in a subdivision allegedly due to poisoning

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Naga City Police Station is investigating the alleged poisoning of dogs in a subdivision of this southern city in Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Junnel Caadlawon, chief of Naga Police Station, said that the incident allegedly happened in a subdivision in Barangay Inuboran, after some residents noticed a foul smell in their area.

They followed where the smell came from and found several carcasses of dogs there.

“Ongoing pa atong investigation pero nangayo ko sa mga CCTV footage sa area kay aron somehow makakuha ta og backtrack nganong nahitabo man ning sunod-sunod nga nangamatay nga mga iro sa ilang property,” Caadlawon said.

(Our investigation is ongoing but we are trying to ask for CCTV footage in the area so that somehow we can backtrack what really happened with these deaths of dogs in the property.)

“Base sa pagocular sa nato, naay pipila ka mga iro nga naa sa kilid nga nalata na so dili pa nato maaccount kay murag wala gyud ni siya magdungan,” he added.

(Based on our ocular inspection there, there are a few dogs in the corner, whose bodies are decomposed, so we really could not say that all of them died at the same time.)

According to Caadlawon, that even the pet dogs of some homeowners in the said subdivision were also found dead.

Cleanup in the area

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Caadlawon said that they planned to conduct a massive clean-up drive in the area, together with homeowners, to clean the subdivision and locate other dogs that might have also been affected by the alleged poisoning.

Caadlawon also urged residents in the city to become responsible pet owners.

He also suggested that residents might seek the assistance of the local government unit (LGU) if they found some stray dogs so that they could be properly taken care of instead of killing them.

“Naa pod nay kinabuhi kay if dili matake good care, it will multiply og dali ang risk ana maligsan. Be responsible lang gyud. If sa stray dogs annoyed na gyud mo, ang city naa may impounding sa mga dogs and naa pod na’y programa ang veterinary ana. Naa tay balaod ani sa Animal Welfare Act,” he said.

(They also have lives if they will not be taken good care of, it will multiply and it will quickly become a risk of being run over. Let’s just be responsible. If we are annoyed by stray dogs, the city has an impounding area for dogs, and the veterinary office also has a program for this. We also have a law called the Animal Welfare Act.)

The incident was first reported at the Island Rescue Organization, a non-profit organization composed of volunteers dedicated to helping the plight of animals.

Naga is a city of the Province of Cebu, which is situated 21 kilometers south of Cebu City.

