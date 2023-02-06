IN PHOTOS: The powerful quake that struck Syria and Turkey

The following are images from the devastating earthquake.
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6, 2023. REUTERS
A man stands near a damaged vehicle, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6, 2023. REUTERS
Rescuers carry a casualty into an ambulance at the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6, 2023. REUTERS
An injured child await treatment at the emergency ward of the Bab al-Hawa hospital following an earthquake, in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria’s Idlib province on the border with Turkey, early on February 6, 2023. AFP
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / An injured child awaits treatment at the Bab al-Hawa hospital following an earthquake, in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria’s Idlib province on the border with Turkey, early on February 6, 2023. AFP
Victims are rushed to the emergency ward of the Bab al-Hawa hospital following an earthquake, in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria’s Idlib province on the border with Turkey, early on February 6, 2023. AFP
Residents search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of a building that collapsed, following an earthquake in the village of Azmarin, near the Turkish border in the north of Syria’s rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, early on February 6, 2023. AFP
In this handout photo taken by Sana news agency in Hama, Syria on February 6, 2023, rescuers evacuate a victim from an eight-storey building that collapsed after an 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey. AFP
Rescuers try to pull out a survivor from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS
The corpses of victims who died in an earthquake, lie on the side of a steet in the village of Azmarin, near the Turkish border in the north of Syria’s rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, early on February 6, 2023. AFP
Rescue workers carry a boy they recovered from the rubbles of a building after an earthquake in Dana, rebel-held Idlib, early on February 6, 2023. AFP
RELATED STORIES
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead, many trapped
Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria