IN PHOTOS: The powerful quake that struck Syria and Turkey

By: Agence France Presse, Reuters - Inquirer.net | February 06,2023 - 04:16 PM

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing and injuring hundreds of people and leveling buildings. Authorities are now focused on search and rescue hoping to find more survivors.

The following are images from the devastating earthquake.

Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6, 2023. REUTERS

A man stands near a damaged vehicle, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6, 2023. REUTERS

Rescuers carry a casualty into an ambulance at the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6, 2023. REUTERS

An injured child await treatment at the emergency ward of the Bab al-Hawa hospital following an earthquake, in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria’s Idlib province on the border with Turkey, early on February 6, 2023. AFP

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / An injured child awaits treatment at the Bab al-Hawa hospital following an earthquake, in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria’s Idlib province on the border with Turkey, early on February 6, 2023. AFP

Victims are rushed to the emergency ward of the Bab al-Hawa hospital following an earthquake, in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria’s Idlib province on the border with Turkey, early on February 6, 2023. AFP

 

Residents search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of a building that collapsed, following an earthquake in the village of Azmarin, near the Turkish border in the north of Syria’s rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, early on February 6, 2023. AFP

In this handout photo taken by Sana news agency in Hama, Syria on February 6, 2023, rescuers evacuate a victim from an eight-storey building that collapsed after an 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey. AFP

Rescuers try to pull out a survivor from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS

The corpses of victims who died in an earthquake, lie on the side of a steet in the village of Azmarin, near the Turkish border in the north of Syria’s rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, early on February 6, 2023. AFP

Rescue workers carry a boy they recovered from the rubbles of a building after an earthquake in Dana, rebel-held Idlib, early on February 6, 2023. AFP

Read Next

