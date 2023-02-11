Tarot reading and how one should feel about it 

CEBU CITY,Philippines — Is the universe trying to tell you something now that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner?

CDN Digital was able to tap with one of the messengers of the universe, Ellen Paola, 27, a tarot card reader.

Paola has been a tarot card reader for three years and has started practicing Vedic Astrology this year.

So, how does Paola connect with the universe and to the people.

“In my work, I revel in guiding others into fully accepting and acknowledging their life journey with only the influence of their own feelings, thoughts and perception,” she said.

Tarot reading is the practice of pulling out random tarot cards and interpreting its meaning with the pictures on the the card from the past, present or even the future.

“The best part of sharing my Tarot practice and energy with others is in being able to show them a deeper understanding of themselves and their experiences,” she added.

Paola shared with CDN Digital what one should know about before getting a tarot reading.

“Often, the people that get readings from me are those that question their current reality and are looking for the ‘right’ decision or the ‘right’ path to take, which, of course, they already know the answers to— the Tarot is only a tool for external confirmation of the choices we’ve already decided within,” said Ellen.

Have you experienced tarot reading, Siloys?

Remember to take only what resonates, these are just guides to help us maneuver our way in this beautiful life.

/dbs