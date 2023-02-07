Fire in Brgy San Roque, Talisay leaves 394 individuals homeless

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 91 families that consist of 394 individuals are now without homes after a huge fire broke out in Purok Sambag, Sitio Laray in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City on Monday evening, Feb. 6.

In a report, the Talisay City Fire Station said that the fire affected a total of 76 houses that were built on a 2, 500 square meter lot. Sixty-four of these were totally burned.

Damage to properties was pegged at P625,000.

According to the fire investigators, the flame started at a two-storey house owned by a certain Rona. But they are yet to determine what caused that fire that lasted for about an hour.

Firefighters arrived in the area at about 10:45 p.m. or shortly before the fire was raised to second alarm. A few minutes later or at about 11:14 p.m., the fire was raised to third alarm.

It was placed under control at 11:39 p.m. and was put out 11 minutes after.

At least three individuals were reported injured, including a 4-year-old girl, who suffered minor burns on her body. Two male residents, Frederick Utos, 43, and Donmark Nebrida, 43, were also reported to have been electrocuted as they tried to save some of their personal belongings.

The two men are now in a stable condition as they remain admitted to a hospital for further observation.

In a social media post, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said that modular tents were already set up at the gymnasium in Barangay San Roque to accommodate the fire victims.

He said that packed meals were also distributed to the fire victims starting at breakfast on Tuesday, Feb. 7. This will continue for three days.

Gullas said they would also welcome donations coming from the public.

