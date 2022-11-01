Halloween fire in Talisay City, Cebu displaces around 70 families

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 70 families lost their homes when a fire erupted in a river-side community in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City last Monday, October 31, officials said.

Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas said the city’s Department of Social Welfare and Services Office (CSWDO) estimated between 50 and 70 families displaced by the Halloween fire in Mananga 1, Purok Florentino in Barangay Tabunok.

No casualties were reported.

Most of the fire victims are currently staying in Tabunok Gym located just a few meters away from the fire site, said Gullas.

The Talisay City Fire Station received the call for assistance close to 9 p.m. last Monday.

Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Mar Dee Auxtero said they immediately raised it to first alarm due to the density of residential properties in the area.

It took firefighters approximately two hours to douse the flames and declare a fire out, at 10:50 p.m.

Since the fire was raised up to third alarm, fire stations and volunteers in neighboring cities of Cebu and Mandaue such as those from the Cebu City Fire Office, Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation, Chinese Fire Brigade, Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Barangay Bulacao Fire volunteers, also responded.

While firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire, Gullas said, the victims will be receiving relief goods like meals, beddings, and hygiene kits.

The mayor added that city government personnel will conduct profiling to determine the number of beneficiaries qualified to receive cash assistance and to set up tents as temporary shelters and a first-aid station in the evacuation site.

“We will be meeting all evacuees later this morning para maka ingon ta nila unsa ila ma expect gikan sa ilang gobyerno,” said Gullas.

He also appealed to the public to help the fire victims.

“Kung naa moy madonate bisag gamay, it will go a long way to helping our fire victims sa ilang pagbangon,” Gullas said.

RELATED STORIES

BFP Official: No fire hazards found in Cebu City cemeteries

Tuburan fire: P240,000 worth of properties lost; 2 houses razed

/dcb