Woman from Tisa arrested for alleged online sexual abuse

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent | February 07,2023 - 11:21 AM
Woman from Tisa arrested for online sexual abuse 

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) has filed trafficking charges against a 25-year-old woman accused of sexually abusing her two sisters online.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 25-year-old woman landed in jail after being accused of sexually abusing her two younger sisters, including a minor, online. 

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) has filed charges against the 25-year-old suspect who was arrested during an entrapment operation in her residence in Sitio San Pedra, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City last January 31.

CDN Digital opted not to divulge the suspect’s identity to protect the victims, who are ages 20 and 15 years old. 

According to reports from the NBI-7, they detected the suspect’s illegal activities during a random cyber patrolling using an undercover social media account.

The suspect offered the undercover agent to perform lewd acts with her two younger sisters in exchange for money and several grocery items, NBI-7 said. 

Authorities filed cases on Qualified Trafficking in Persons against the woman last February 2. 

