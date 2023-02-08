600 former illegal drug users now Anti-Illegal Drug Advocates in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 600 former illegal drug users are now Anti-Illegal Drug Advocates (AIDA).

These individuals underwent spiritual and basic training from the local police to enhance their self-discipline. They also underwent and completed a drug rehabilitation program in the city and have proven their commitment to change.

AIDA members will be the one tapped to assist police in their campaign against illegal drugs, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, the director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

They will help the police, such in giving testimonies of the impact of using illegal drugs. AIDA members will also join in different symposiums and help the police in their patrolling efforts. However, Pelare said that the participation of these advocates to the functions of the police have limitations.

“What we really intend is to create drug resistant communities,” he said.

In order for these advocates not to go back to their involvement in illegal drugs, Pelare said that they have active coordination with the local government units in the region and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The creation of AIDA targets to decrease the demand of illegal drugs in Central Visayas, apart from their relentless efforts in reducing the supply of illegal drugs.

AIDA, a program of Bearis, PRO-7 director, will have its official launching on February 19 at the Cebu City Sports Complex.

On the other hand, in Talisay City, police have been conducting a friendly basketball match with their AIDA members there to improve their rapport.

This is also the police’s way in diverting the AIDA members’ attention to sports instead of illegal drugs.

READ MORE:

No deaths in anti-illegal drug operations in Central Visayas within a month

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP