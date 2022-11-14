No deaths in anti-illegal drug operations in Central Visayas within a month 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Of the 554 anti-illegal drug operations conducted within a month in Central Visayas, no single death was reported.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the result of their campaign towards a bloodless fight against illegal drugs in the region is no reported deaths out of around 766 drug personalities arrested from October 12 to November 13, 2022.

Of the arrested drug personalities, 46 were high-value individuals and the rest were street level personalities.

Police confiscated 16.9 kilos of suspected shabu worth P11.9 million. They also seized 65 kilos of marijuana plants worth P7.8 million, 20 capsules of ecstasy worth P34,000 and two grams of cocaine worth P10,600.

“…This endeavor will assist us greatly in reducing crime and eliminating blight. We share a common interest with the community and I urge you to do your part to keep our community safe for the future generation,” Alba said.

The top official again said that the support of the local government units, government agencies, business sector, and the community has greatly helped in the success of these anti-illegal drug operations.

“By working together, we can focus more on policing strategies to address problems and provide a safe and secure community through quality law enforcement services and programs with the respect to human rights and the highest regard for the rule of law in the Central Visayas community,” he added. /bmjo

READ MORE:

Intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign in Lapu-Lapu yields P247.2M of shabu in less than two months