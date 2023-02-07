OCCCI D-League opens first regular season Feb 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The OCCCI D-League Inter-School Basketball Tournament inaugurates its first regular season from February 9 to 12, 2023, in Jaro, Leyte.

This was after, the OCCCI D-League’s pre-season tilt successfully capped off last Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the jampacked Ormoc City Superdome.

More than 10 teams have confirmed and many more are expected to join Region 8’s biggest inter-school basketball tournament.

It will be held in the town of Jaro, Leyte, which is 70 kilometers or an hour and 30 minutes drive northeast of Ormoc City.

D-League commissioner Joel Hinay, lauded the officiating committee for their coordination and teamwork which was a key to the preseason’s success and was participated in by around 15 teams that vied in the elementary, high school, and college divisions.

“Naa man jud mga negative feedbacks sa mga teams, pero pag human aning atong pre-season, bisan naa nahitabo mga ing-ana, nagmalampuson atong pre-season tournament. Hapsay ug nahuman ang duwa, dako kaayo mi ug pasalamat sa mga teams kay pareho ming mga organizers ug mga teams naay na learn pagkahuman ani,” Hinay explained.

CHALLENGES

Despite its success, the OCCCI D-League organizing team comprised of Hinay, deputy commissioners Manuel Mislang Jr., Oliver Monreal Bacatan Villaver, and consultant Van Halen Parmis encountered several challenges throughout the pre-season tilt.

The biggest challenge they hurdled was the finals game scuffle between Eastern Visayas State University’s (EVSU) Kent Louie Ranoco and Western Leyte College’s Kobe Palencia.

Both players were ejected after they almost exchanged fists in the first quarter of their highly-physical finals match.

However, both camps were reconciled a day after the incident after organizers and officials launched an investigation which led to the reconciliation between the players.

“Super successful gyud, labi na sa atong committee kay nindot ang coordination ug teamwork. Although naa mi gamay lapses, pero amo pa jud na iimprove ug mahimo, kinahanglan 101% ang among buhaton,” said Hinay.

BABY WEBMASTERS’ TURN

After the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, it’s the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters’ turn as a guest team in the D-League.

Like the Magis Eagles, the Baby Webmasters of head coach Joever Samonte will strut their wares against OCCCI D-League’s all-star selection in a friendly match as part of the regular season highlights.

“Nakita sa pre-season, nag invite ta ug Ateneo de Cebu kay naay mga players coming from Leyte and Ormoc gikan nila. Now sa Jaro, Leyte, which is naa pud player nga taga didto from UC. So sila na pud ang mo showcase sa ilang talent didto puhon. Excited pud ang mga didto nga amo-a nang na invite ang mga locals didto about ani,” Hinay explained. /rcg

