Magis Eagles depart for exhibition matches in Ormoc

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will be fielding the same roster that dominated the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball for this weekend’s OCCCI D-League Pre-Season Tournament Exhibition Games at the Ormoc Superdome in Ormoc City, Leyte.

This was announced by the Magis Eagles head coach Rommel Rasmo before his team departed for Ormoc today.

The Magis Eagles will be the guest team of the OCCCI D-League Pre-Season tilt and they will take on the OCCCI D-League All-Star college and high school teams in their two-game exhibitions.

Rasmo’s roster will be headed by the reigning Cesafi high school finals MVP and Batang Gilas member Jared Bahay along with Cesafi Mythical Five member Jelomar Rota, Alden Cainglet, Miguel Dosayla, Froilan Maglasang, Erik Emmanuel Jabalon, Rafael Fifth Arradaza, Nikolas Felipe Yu, Xeemon Sage Cuyos, Miguel Dosayla, Wilhelm Josh Go, Rezald Joshua Dacalos, Ramon Salvoro, Raffy Celis, Philip Brandon Sainz, and Jim Valenzuela.

Joining Rasmo on the sidelines are assistant coaches Francis Auquico, Lucky Ecarma, Gio Laguyo, and Helben Regodon. Also joining are team physical therapists Neil Ireneo Buot and Rhel James Timothy Dejano.

“Unang-una, I’m so honored and blessed to get invited by OCCCI, especially to coach Van (Parmis). I’m thankful kay pwede sila mag invite og lain nga team, but they have chosen us to play in Ormoc,” said Rasmo in an earlier interview.

Their first game tomorrow evening at 7:00 PM is against the OCCCI D-League All-Stars College Team. Their second exhibition game is on Sunday at 1:00 PM against OCCCI’s high school all-stars at the Ormoc Superdome.

Besides the Magis Eagles and OCCCI’s all-star exhibition games, the championship matches in the D-League’s pre-season tilt in both the college and high school divisions will also take place this weekend. /rcg

