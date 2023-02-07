Marcial eyes fourth straight pro win vs dangerous Argentinian

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eumir Marcial, the Philippines’ lone middleweight prospect is eyeing to extend his winning streak to four pro fights.

This time, the Filipino power puncher will face Argentinean Ricardo Rubel Villalba on February 11, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, United States.

Marcial, a bronze medalist in the Tokyo Olympics’ is undefeated in three fights with one knockout.

He is eyeing his fourth straight win after debuting as a pro in December 2020 in the United States.

All of Marcial’s bouts happened in the United States.

His most recent bout last October against Steven Pichardo ended in a unanimous decision victory after six rounds.

However, Marcial had to endure a cut on his right eye from an accidental head butt in the second round.

Prior to that, Marcial survived three knockdowns to beat Isiah Hart via a fourth-round technical knockout in his second pro bout.

Against the 33-year-old Villalba, though, Marcial is expected to face what could be an acid test in his fledgling pro career.

Villalba has a more experienced record of 20 wins, eight knockouts, seven losses, and one draw.

The Buenos Aires native, however, is on a three-fight losing skid, since 2021. Nonetheless, Villalba is a dangerous opponent for Marcial as he once held the WBO Latino super welterweight title from 2016 to 2017.

He also held the WBA Asia super welterweight title in 2021.

On top of that, this will also be Marcial’s first time to fight in an eight-rounder. /rcg

