2 Filipinos hurt in Turkey after massive earthquake — DFA

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipinos in Turkey were hurt following the massive earthquake that jolted the foreign nation.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) issued the remark on Tuesday evening, noting that the individuals are currently fine.

“On the two Filipinos who were reportedly injured, Ankara [Philippine Embassy] has informed that the two are ok as of now,” DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza told reporters in a message.

In Syria, which was also joggled by the earthquake, there have been no reported injuries so far.

However, 60 Filipinos in Syria were recorded to have been affected by the catastrophe.

DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo offered his condolences to victims in Turkey and Syria “for the tragic loss of lives & catastrophic damage” brought by the disaster.

“[Philippine] Embassies in [the] affected countries are monitoring [the] situation [and] we are coordinating [with] them on the condition of Filipinos in their jurisdictions,” Manalo posted on Twitter.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., meanwhile, said that the Philippines will send an 85-man team to assist in Turkey.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked central Turkey and northwest Syria early Monday. The tremor was likewise felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.

The earthquake death toll soared to over 5,000.

