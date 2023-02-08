Newly formed Easy Runners Club aims to be ‘inclusive running group’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Easy Runners Club (ERC) is hoping to become one of the more noted running groups in Cebu as it introduces itself as an “inclusive running group” in the local running scene.

ERC was founded in October 2022 and now has 30 members who are considered ‘weekend warriors’ and ‘fun runners’ who spare precious time to run despite their busy schedule either in work or at school.

The team, according to its president, Erwin Morales Alegado, was formed by casual runners who regularly sweat it out at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) oval.

From pacing each other during their long runs around the oval, Alegado’s group grew larger and larger, which prompted them to formally create a group comprised of like-minded individuals.

“We decided to create a group chat for all active runners and eventually made a club- Easy Runners Club. We created the group coincidentally on the birth date of one of our members, Joy Tandoc, last October 15, 2022,” Alegado said.

“The initial goal of the club is to learn from other the dos and donts of running, have a healthy conversation and of course to connect with fellow runners and have fun,” added Alegado.

‘Inclusive running group’

For Alegado, he considers ERC as a unique running group in Cebu for various reasons.

One of the reasons is that their membership isn’t exclusive to elite and seasoned runners.

They want their running group to be inclusive so anyone can join, especially newbie runners who are looking for friends and running mates.

“We accept everyone here. We are not exclusive for professional runners or elite. We coach the newbie, we guide, motivate and correct them as needed. We believe with our hashtag. #StartEasywithUs. Anyone can be a member as long they are committed, humble and professional in all aspects,” added Alegado.

So, whether you’re an office worker, a student, a fitness buff, or someone who wants to become more active and healthy through running, you’re very welcome to join ERC.

Core values

So far, ERC runners have joined some of the top running events in Cebu this year, including the Cebu Marathon and 7-Eleven Run held in January and February, respectively. They are planning to join more running events in the coming months as the sport has returned after years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being a newly formed group, some of its members have shown potential in the competitive running and have managed several podium finishes.

“We are guided by our noble core values which are respect, humility, altruism, gratitude, family, and open-mindedness. Our ultimate goal is to become the biggest running club, which is open for all. We want to motivate those individuals who are having difficulties with running,” Alegado explained.

The group is also in good hands as among its coaches include noted athletic trainer Arvin Loberanis.

Alegado said there is much to expect from the group this year as they are planning to vie in various competitions, not only in running but also in triathlon.

