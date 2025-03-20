Lovely Gitaruelas relishes unforgettable stint with Philippine team in Vietnam

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana elite cyclist Lovely Gitaruelas cherished the opportunity to represent the Philippines in two back-to-back international cycling races in Vietnam this month.

Now back in Cebu, Gitaruelas rode an impressive 1,123 kilometers over 12 grueling days while donning the Philippine tri-colors. She was part of the team that secured a fifth-place finish in the Biwase Tour of Vietnam and, most recently, a seventh-place overall finish in the Binh Duong International Women’s Cycling Tournament, also known as the Biwase Cup 2025.

For Gitaruelas, the experience was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—one she never expected, as she was called up to join the Philippine team at the last minute.

Her stellar fourth-place finish in the Individual Time Trial (ITT) at the 2025 National Road Championships in Tagaytay last month earned her a coveted spot on the national team.

Gitaruelas took to Facebook to share her heartfelt reflections on the unforgettable experience.

“I knew I wasn’t ready at all, but I thought, ‘You will never ever be ready.’ No one is ever ready. Kahit ano pang gawin mong paghahanda, hindi ka pa rin magiging handa. Sometimes, too much preparation even leads to burnout (which I had trauma from before). Kaya you just gotta go for it! Think later, regret later,” she wrote.

(I knew I wasn’t ready at all, but I thought, “You will never ever be ready.” No one is ever ready. No matter how much preparation you do, you still won’t feel prepared. SSometimes, too much preparation even leads to burnout (which I had trauma from before). That’s why you just have to go for it! Think later, regret later.)

Gitaruelas admitted that her usual training regimen, which focused on shorter distances, was far from adequate for the demands of a multi-stage tour.

“Yes! I struggled in the beginning. I was surprised by the speed and aggressiveness of the peloton. I was ‘out of time limit,’ marked DNF twice in the mountain stages. I couldn’t feel my back anymore, y’all. I couldn’t even walk straight for a day. But as the stages went by, I finally got the hang of it. Averaging 41-42 kph every day—man! I’ve never done that in my whole life, not even in training or races in the Philippines. Going long mileage back-to-back with no sign of slowing down made me wonder how on earth this was even possible,” she recounted.

Gitaruelas also expressed her gratitude to team veteran Jermyn Prado, whose guidance and support helped her navigate her journey with the Philippine team.

