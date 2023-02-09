Destinations Must Eats

A Seaside Rendezvous in Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu

By: - February 09, 2023

This Valentine’s, go on a sweet escape at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu with your loved ones and have  your fill of delightful culinary creations and blissful experiences in any of the 5-star resort’s sought-after restaurant outlets.   

A Private Seascape Romance 

Take pleasure in a dreamy experience overlooking the cerulean blues at the Observatory. This February 14, dine with flair in a scenic and private space, while you feast on an exquisite 6-course  menu for two complemented by a bottle of sparkling wine and romantic tunes.  

A Coastal Seafood Date at Cowrie Cove 

Enjoy the cool breeze, ambient lighting and piquant specialties by the sea with your beau, as you  revel in Cowrie Cove’s Cupid Surf & Turf Platter from February 10 – 14. Delight in lobsters,  prawns, groupers and more— for a truly filling date night! 

A Romantic Sojourn in Acqua 

This Season of Love, spoil your Mi Amore with blissful selections and taste your way through a romantic tropical evening in an indoor or Al Fresco setting. Revel in Acqua’s well-loved  Tomahawk Platter, Smoked Salmon, and more with their set menus for two persons.  

All for Love: A Valentine’s Day Buffet 

The real way to someone’s heart is through their stomachs! This Valentine’ Day — love well, dine  well and go on a gastronomic feast with Tides’ hearty dinner buffet selections, featuring the  Canadian Lobster, Wagyu Rump and decadent, themed desserts priced at Php3,500++ per person.  

A Starlit Date by the Beach 

See love in the stars and feel it through the coastal breeze, as you dine with your significant other  under Mactan’s tropical starlit skies. Delight in Breeze Bar’s grilled local BBQ specials, perfect  for casual conversations by the beach. The grilled set is priced at Php5,000++ for 2 persons.

Sweet Treats for Two 

Who doesn’t love calm afternoons, with a dash of romance? 

This February 10 – 14, spoil your loved ones with exquisite afternoon delights, while whispering  sweet nothings amid the golden hour. An intimate setting perfectly paired with delightful treats  like French Macaroons and Cherry Scones. The Afternoon Set is priced at Php 1,488++ inclusive  of sweets, savories and a pot of coffee or tea. 

For more information on Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu's Valentine's Offers, contact (032) 2310288. You may also follow them on Facebook and Instagram or visit https://www.shangri-la.com/en/landing/mactan-seasonal/

