A Seaside Rendezvous in Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu

This Valentine’s, go on a sweet escape at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu with your loved ones and have your fill of delightful culinary creations and blissful experiences in any of the 5-star resort’s sought-after restaurant outlets.

A Private Seascape Romance

Take pleasure in a dreamy experience overlooking the cerulean blues at the Observatory. This February 14, dine with flair in a scenic and private space, while you feast on an exquisite 6-course menu for two complemented by a bottle of sparkling wine and romantic tunes.

A Coastal Seafood Date at Cowrie Cove

Enjoy the cool breeze, ambient lighting and piquant specialties by the sea with your beau, as you revel in Cowrie Cove’s Cupid Surf & Turf Platter from February 10 – 14. Delight in lobsters, prawns, groupers and more— for a truly filling date night!

A Romantic Sojourn in Acqua

This Season of Love, spoil your Mi Amore with blissful selections and taste your way through a romantic tropical evening in an indoor or Al Fresco setting. Revel in Acqua’s well-loved Tomahawk Platter, Smoked Salmon, and more with their set menus for two persons.

All for Love: A Valentine’s Day Buffet

The real way to someone’s heart is through their stomachs! This Valentine’ Day — love well, dine well and go on a gastronomic feast with Tides’ hearty dinner buffet selections, featuring the Canadian Lobster, Wagyu Rump and decadent, themed desserts priced at Php3,500++ per person.

A Starlit Date by the Beach

See love in the stars and feel it through the coastal breeze, as you dine with your significant other under Mactan’s tropical starlit skies. Delight in Breeze Bar’s grilled local BBQ specials, perfect for casual conversations by the beach. The grilled set is priced at Php5,000++ for 2 persons.

Sweet Treats for Two

Who doesn’t love calm afternoons, with a dash of romance?

This February 10 – 14, spoil your loved ones with exquisite afternoon delights, while whispering sweet nothings amid the golden hour. An intimate setting perfectly paired with delightful treats like French Macaroons and Cherry Scones. The Afternoon Set is priced at Php 1,488++ inclusive of sweets, savories and a pot of coffee or tea.

For table reservations, you may scan the QR Codes below. For more information on Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu’s Valentine’s Offers, contact (032) 2310288. You may also follow them on Facebook and Instagram or visit https://www.shangri-la.com/en/landing/mactan-seasonal/