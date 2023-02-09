Eraserheads to kick off world tour in Las Vegas in May

Ely Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Marcus Adoro, and Raymund Marasigan would not be bringing down the curtain after all as the original members of Eraserheads are set to kick off their world tour in Las Vegas in the U.S. in May 2023.

DVent Productions, one of the local promoters of the band’s “Ang Huling El Bimbo” reunion concert last December 2022, confirmed the news to INQUIRER.net, as they also shared the following stops below:

May 19 – Las Vegas, U.S.

May 20 – Los Angeles, U.S.

May 25 and 26 – San Francisco, U.S.

June 3 – Vancouver, Canada

June 9 – Winnipeg, Canada

June 10 – Edmonton, Canada

June 16 – Toronto, Canada

June 17 – New York, U.S.

The band’s team also revealed that the members would meet their fans in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, although the tour stops and dates are yet to be finalized, as of this writing.

“We’ll make sure the Eraserheads are well taken care of during their stops in North America and Canada,” Nancy Yang of NY Entourage Productions, an international events company, confirmed to INQUIRER.net in an official statement.

On the other hand, WEU Event Management Services COO Ronald Esguerra said it would be the “most comfortable tour” that the band will have in their lifetime.”

According to Eraserheads’ team, the world tour will feature a series of two-hour shows including a set list full of staple Eraserheads favorites, where their top hits will be performed in front of their fans.

Each show in the world tour will also have different songs unique to each city, where music fans may expect that no two shows would be completely alike.

The OPM rock legends met their long standing fans at a special reunion concert in Parañaque City on Dec. 22, which featured special performances from Gary Valenciano and Elmo and Arkin Magalona, as well as a hologram of the late rapper Francis Magalona.

Among the hit songs included in the band’s reunion concert are “Magasin”, “Ang Huling El Bimbo”, “With a Smile”, “Superproxy”, and “Alapaap”, among many others.

